22/11/19
22:45
France:
Ligue 1
Paris Saint Germain
2 : 0
Lille
Finished
17'
Mauro Icardi
1 - 0
20'
Presnel Kimpembe
30'
Thomas Meunier
31'
Angel Di Maria
2 - 0
Match Statistics
2
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
1
6
Corner Kicks
5
1
Counter Attacks
0
18
Cross Attacks
15
13
Fouls
11
14
Free Kicks
14
2
Goals
0
6
Goal Attempts
4
1
Offsides
3
58%
Ball Possession
42%
0
Red Cards
0
7
Goalkeeper Saves
2
4
Shots off Goal
3
4
Shots on Goal
7
3
Substitutions
3
18
Throwins
10
0
Medical Treatment
0
2
Yellow Cards
0
