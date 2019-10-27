Livescore Match Center
27/10/19
23:05
France:
Ligue 1
Paris Saint Germain
4 : 0
Marseille
2nd Half
- 52:05
11'
Mauro Icardi
1 - 0
27'
Mauro Icardi
2 - 0
32'
Kylian Mbappe
3 - 0
39'
Colin Dagba
44'
Kylian Mbappe
4 - 0
Match Statistics
3
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
0
4
Corner Kicks
1
1
Counter Attacks
0
12
Cross Attacks
15
8
Fouls
2
3
Free Kicks
12
4
Goals
0
3
Goal Attempts
4
4
Offsides
1
63%
Ball Possession
37%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
3
4
Shots off Goal
2
7
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
1
15
Throwins
10
0
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
0
