Livescore Match Center
04/12/19
23:05
France:
Ligue 1
Paris Saint Germain
1 : 0
Nantes
2nd Half
- 61:32
Mehdi Abeid
29'
34'
Julian Draxler
Kader Bamba
39'
52'
Kylian Mbappe
1 - 0
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
1
5
Corner Kicks
4
0
Counter Attacks
1
25
Cross Attacks
8
7
Fouls
10
11
Free Kicks
7
1
Goals
0
3
Goal Attempts
7
0
Offsides
1
64%
Ball Possession
36%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
3
3
Shots off Goal
4
4
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
1
14
Throwins
8
3
Medical Treatment
3
1
Yellow Cards
2
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2019