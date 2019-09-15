Livescore Match Center
15/09/19
16:00
Italy:
Serie A
Parma
0 : 2
Cagliari
1st Half
- 45:00+
Luca Ceppitelli
16'
0 - 1
Luca Ceppitelli
23'
0 - 2
Luca Ceppitelli
39'
Joao Pedro
42'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
2
3
Blocked Shots
1
4
Corner Kicks
2
0
Counter Attacks
0
11
Cross Attacks
6
3
Fouls
7
8
Free Kicks
5
0
Goals
2
5
Goal Attempts
5
2
Offsides
1
56%
Ball Possession
44%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
2
5
Shots off Goal
2
2
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
11
Throwins
6
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
2
