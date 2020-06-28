Livescore Match Center
28/06/20
22:45
Italy:
Serie A
Parma
1 : 0
Inter
1st Half
- 45:00+
15'
Gervinho
1 - 0
Lautaro Martinez
27'
30'
Kastriot Dermaku
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
3
1
Corner Kicks
3
1
Counter Attacks
1
9
Cross Attacks
15
6
Fouls
7
8
Free Kicks
7
1
Goals
0
4
Goal Attempts
6
1
Offsides
1
38%
Ball Possession
62%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
0
4
Shots off Goal
4
1
Shots on Goal
3
0
Substitutions
0
5
Throwins
10
0
Medical Treatment
3
1
Yellow Cards
1
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement