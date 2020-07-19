Livescore Match Center
19/07/20
18:15
Italy:
Serie A
Parma
2 : 1
Sampdoria
2nd Half
- 49:11
18'
Gervinho
1 - 0
41'
Bartosz Bereszynski (Own Goal)
2 - 0
2 - 1
Julian Chabot
48'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
1
3
Blocked Shots
2
4
Corner Kicks
2
0
Counter Attacks
0
11
Cross Attacks
8
6
Fouls
4
4
Free Kicks
8
2
Goals
1
4
Goal Attempts
7
2
Offsides
0
63%
Ball Possession
37%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
2
4
Shots off Goal
4
3
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
2
6
Throwins
10
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
