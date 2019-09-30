Livescore Match Center
30/09/19
21:45
Italy:
Serie A
Parma
1 : 1
Torino
1st Half
- 14:27
2'
Dejan Kulusevski
1 - 0
1 - 1
Cristian Daniel Ansaldi
12'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
1
0
Blocked Shots
0
1
Corner Kicks
2
0
Counter Attacks
0
5
Cross Attacks
7
0
Fouls
2
2
Free Kicks
0
1
Goals
1
0
Goal Attempts
3
0
Offsides
0
32%
Ball Possession
68%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
0
1
Shots off Goal
1
1
Shots on Goal
3
0
Substitutions
0
2
Throwins
5
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
