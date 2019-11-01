Livescore Match Center
01/11/19
22:00
Netherlands:
Eredivisie
PEC Zwolle
1 : 3
Ajax
Half Time
0 - 1
Quincy Promes
6'
7'
Gustavo Hamer
0 - 2
Quincy Promes
11'
0 - 3
David Neres
20'
35'
Gustavo Hamer
1 - 3
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
1
Blocked Shots
1
2
Corner Kicks
3
1
Counter Attacks
0
7
Cross Attacks
13
5
Fouls
6
6
Free Kicks
6
1
Goals
3
1
Goal Attempts
3
1
Offsides
0
38%
Ball Possession
62%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
2
2
Shots off Goal
4
3
Shots on Goal
4
0
Substitutions
1
4
Throwins
8
0
Medical Treatment
1
1
Yellow Cards
0
