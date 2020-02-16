Livescore Match Center
16/02/20
17:45
Netherlands:
Eredivisie
PEC Zwolle
2 : 2
Feyenoord
2nd Half
- 50:23
5'
Lennart Thy (pen)
1 - 0
11'
Mike Van Duinen
2 - 0
Jens Toornstra
30'
2 - 1
Leroy Fer
39'
2 - 2
Steven Berghuis
51'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
0
Blocked Shots
3
1
Corner Kicks
2
3
Counter Attacks
0
6
Cross Attacks
14
8
Fouls
4
4
Free Kicks
9
2
Goals
2
3
Goal Attempts
5
1
Offsides
0
39%
Ball Possession
61%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
1
2
Shots off Goal
0
3
Shots on Goal
4
0
Substitutions
2
10
Throwins
11
2
Medical Treatment
3
0
Yellow Cards
1
