22/06/19
22:00
S. America (CONMEBOL):
Copa America - Group Stage
Peru
0 : 3
Brazil
1st Half
- 40:06
Casemiro
10'
0 - 1
Casemiro
12'
16'
Yoshimar Yotun
0 - 2
Roberto Firmino
19'
0 - 3
Everton
32'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
2
1
Blocked Shots
0
1
Corner Kicks
2
0
Counter Attacks
0
3
Cross Attacks
4
9
Fouls
8
9
Free Kicks
9
0
Goals
3
3
Goal Attempts
5
0
Offsides
1
39%
Ball Possession
61%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
0
2
Shots off Goal
4
0
Shots on Goal
4
0
Substitutions
0
10
Throwins
4
0
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
1
