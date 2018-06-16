|16/06/18
|19:00
|World (FIFA): World Cup - Group Stage
|Peru
|0 : 1
|Denmark
|Finished
|Missed penalty for PERU at 45+1 min. by CUEVA CHRISTIAN.
Venue: Mordovia Arena.
Turf: Natural.
Capacity: 44,442. Peru back at the FIFA World Cup after an absence of 36 years. Neither team has ever made it past the quarter finals. The sides have never met before in a full international match (competitive or friendly).
Peru have won their opening World Cup fixture twice, with both wins coming against European opposition (3-2 versus Bulgaria in 1970 and 3-1 against Scotland in 1978).
Peru are unb