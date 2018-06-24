|24/06/18
|21:00
|World (FIFA): World Cup - Group Stage
|Poland
|0 : 1
|Colombia
|2nd Half - 53:51
|Venue: Kazan Arena, Kazan.
Turf: Natural.
Capacity: 47,379. This will be the 1st competitive meeting between Poland & Colombia, Colombia won the most recent friendly 2-1 in Chorzow in 2006. Colombia have won only 2 of their 9 previous World Cup games against European opponents (D2 L5), though these victories have come in their past 4 such meetings against Switzerland in 1994 & Greece in 2014. None of Polands 9 World Cup games against South American opponents has finished a draw.