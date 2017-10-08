|08/10/17
|18:00
|World (FIFA): World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers 1R (GS)
|Poland
|2 : 0
|Montenegro
|Half Time
|Venue: Stadion Narodowy, Warsaw. Referee : Daniele Orsato (ITA).
Assistant referees : Riccardo Di Fiore (ITA) & Lorenzo Manganelli (ITA).
Fourth official : Paolo Valeri (ITA).
MATCH SUMMARY : Poland need point to clinch top in GROUP E. Montenegro must win & hope Denmark lose to Romania. Piszczek scored winner Poland edged reverse fixture 2-1 one year ago. Poland have perfect home record in Group E