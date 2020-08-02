Livescore Match Center
02/08/20
14:00
Romania:
Liga I - Relegation Group
Politehnica Iasi
1 : 0
Chindia Targoviste
2nd Half
- 73:12
48'
Juan Pablo Passaglia (pen)
1 - 0
61'
Marius Mihalache
62'
Platini
Ovidiu Bic
67'
70'
Razvan Onea
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
4
Blocked Shots
1
2
Corner Kicks
5
0
Counter Attacks
0
11
Cross Attacks
20
15
Fouls
14
14
Free Kicks
16
1
Goals
0
5
Goal Attempts
4
1
Offsides
0
53%
Ball Possession
47%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
2
2
Shots off Goal
2
3
Shots on Goal
2
2
Substitutions
3
13
Throwins
12
0
Medical Treatment
1
3
Yellow Cards
1
