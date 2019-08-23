23/08/19
18:00
Romania:
Liga I
Politehnica Iasi
2 : 2
Chindia Targoviste
2nd Half
- 49:12
12'
Andrei Cristea
15'
Florian Loshaj
1 - 0
23'
Ovidiu Horsia
2 - 0
2 - 1
Cristian Negut
28'
Vadim Rata
32'
45'
Bradley Diallo
2 - 2
50'
Match Statistics
2
Assists
1
2
Blocked Shots
0
4
Corner Kicks
0
2
Counter Attacks
3
16
Cross Attacks
12
13
Fouls
8
9
Free Kicks
14
2
Goals
2
7
Goal Attempts
3
1
Offsides
1
56%
Ball Possession
44%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
1
1
Shots off Goal
4
3
Shots on Goal
2
1
Substitutions
2
16
Throwins
15
0
Medical Treatment
0
2
Yellow Cards
1
