03/12/19
21:30
Romania:
Liga I
Politehnica Iasi
1 : 1
FCSB
2nd Half
- 46:34
15'
Andrei Cristea
1 - 0
1 - 1
Florin Tanase (pen)
31'
Iulian Cristea
36'
37'
Razvan Onea
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
3
0
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
0
6
Cross Attacks
4
3
Fouls
12
12
Free Kicks
3
1
Goals
1
5
Goal Attempts
2
0
Offsides
0
36%
Ball Possession
64%
0
Red Cards
0
3
Goalkeeper Saves
1
1
Shots off Goal
5
2
Shots on Goal
4
0
Substitutions
1
8
Throwins
8
0
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
1
