30/09/19
18:00
Romania:
Liga I
Politehnica Iasi
0 : 0
Sepsi OSK Sfantu Gheorghe
2nd Half
- 47:52
34'
Bradley Diallo
Nicolae Carnat
37'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
3
Blocked Shots
0
2
Corner Kicks
4
0
Counter Attacks
0
12
Cross Attacks
13
6
Fouls
11
12
Free Kicks
6
0
Goals
0
4
Goal Attempts
4
0
Offsides
1
60%
Ball Possession
40%
0
Red Cards
0
3
Goalkeeper Saves
1
4
Shots off Goal
2
1
Shots on Goal
3
1
Substitutions
0
11
Throwins
14
0
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
1
