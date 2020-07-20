Livescore Match Center
20/07/20
20:00
Romania:
Liga I - Relegation Group
Politehnica Iasi
1 : 0
Viitorul Constanta
2nd Half
- 56:55
17'
Michael Omoh
1 - 0
Andrei Artean
31'
Damien Dussaut
45'
49'
Juan Pablo Passaglia
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
1
3
Corner Kicks
3
1
Counter Attacks
0
6
Cross Attacks
19
6
Fouls
10
15
Free Kicks
6
1
Goals
0
7
Goal Attempts
1
0
Offsides
5
37%
Ball Possession
63%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
1
0
Shots off Goal
4
2
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
9
Throwins
12
2
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
2
