|20/06/18
|15:00
|World (FIFA): World Cup - Group Stage
|Portugal
|1 : 0
|Morocco
|1st Half - 45:00+
|Venue: Luzhniki Stadium, Khamovniki District, Moscow.
Turf : Natural.
Capacity: 81,000. Their only previous meeting at the 1986 World Cup. Moroccos 3-1 victory was their 1st ever win in tournament. Portugal have not lost against a non European nation at the World Cup since June 2002 (W5, D3), in a 1-0 defeat to S. Korea. Against Spain, Cristiano Ronaldo became the 4th player to score in 4 World Cups, after Uwe Seeler, Pele & Miroslav Klose. Nordin Amrabat & Nabil Dirar remains out for Morocco.