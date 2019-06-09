09/06/19
21:45
Europe (UEFA):
UEFA Nations League - League A Final Stage
Portugal
1 : 0
Netherlands
Finished
60'
Goncalo Guedes
1 - 0
Denzel Dumfries
88'
Virgil Van Dijk
90'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
5
Blocked Shots
1
10
Corner Kicks
4
8
Counter Attacks
2
13
Cross Attacks
22
6
Fouls
13
15
Free Kicks
8
1
Goals
0
4
Goal Attempts
6
2
Offsides
2
45%
Ball Possession
55%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
6
7
Shots off Goal
3
7
Shots on Goal
1
3
Substitutions
3
18
Throwins
22
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
2
