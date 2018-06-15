|15/06/18
|21:00
|World (FIFA): World Cup - Group Stage
|Portugal
|1 : 0
|Spain
|1st Half - 22:31
|Venue: Fisht Olympic Stadium, Sochi, Krasnodar Krai.
Turf: Natural.
Capacity: 41,220.
Referee: ROCCHI Gianluca (ITA).
Assistant Referee 1: DI LIBERATORE Elenito (ITA).
Assistant Referee 2: TONOLINI Mauro (ITA).
Fourth official: SATO Ryuji (JPN).
The two countries have met on 35 occasions, with Spain boasting 16 wins to Portugal¿s six. La Roja, who had built up significant momentum prior to their arrival in Russia and appear to have found the perfect balance between youth and experience.