05/06/19
21:45
Europe (UEFA):
UEFA Nations League - League A Final Stage
Portugal
1 : 0
Switzerland
Half Time
25'
Cristiano Ronaldo
1 - 0
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
2
4
Corner Kicks
3
4
Counter Attacks
0
16
Cross Attacks
16
6
Fouls
5
6
Free Kicks
6
1
Goals
0
6
Goal Attempts
4
0
Offsides
1
45%
Ball Possession
55%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
0
3
Shots off Goal
4
1
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
6
Throwins
10
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
