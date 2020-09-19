Livescore Match Center
19/09/20
21:00
Netherlands:
Eredivisie
PSV Eindhoven
2 : 1
Emmen
Finished
21'
Noni Madueke
1 - 0
Caner Cavlan
42'
1 - 1
Yvon Mvogo (Own Goal)
83'
Nikolai Laursen
85'
Anco Jansen
87'
90'+4
Maximiliano Romero
2 - 1
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
0
1
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
6
Cross Attacks
0
0
Fouls
2
2
Free Kicks
0
0
Goals
0
0
Goal Attempts
1
0
Offsides
0
93%
Ball Possession
7%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
1
2
Shots off Goal
0
1
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
4
Throwins
1
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement