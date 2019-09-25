Livescore Match Center
25/09/19
19:30
Netherlands:
Eredivisie
PSV Eindhoven
2 : 0
Groningen
2nd Half
- 52:20
12'
Pablo Rosario
1 - 0
Ajdin Hrustic
29'
38'
Denzel Dumfries
2 - 0
Match Statistics
2
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
2
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
0
4
Cross Attacks
5
5
Fouls
4
4
Free Kicks
6
2
Goals
0
3
Goal Attempts
6
1
Offsides
0
61%
Ball Possession
39%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
1
4
Shots off Goal
3
3
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
10
Throwins
11
1
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
