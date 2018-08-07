|07/08/18
|20:00
|Europe (UEFA): UEFA Champions League - Third Qulifying Round
|Qarabag
|0 : 1
|Bate Borisov
|2nd Half - 76:40
|First leg.
Venue: Tofig Bahramov Republican stadium, Baku.
Referee : Andreas Ekberg (SWE).
Assistant referees : Mehmet Culum (SWE) & Stefan Hallberg (SWE).
Fourth official : Kristoffer Karlsson (SWE).
MATCH SUMMARY : Azerbaijani champions v Belarusian title holders. Qarabag were in the GROUP stage last season. Play-off draw is at 12:00CET on 6 August. Qarabag have come from 1st qualifying round. BATE have been in GROUP stage 5 times.