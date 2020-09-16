Livescore Match Center
16/09/20
13:00
China:
Super League - Super League Group B
Qingdao Huanghai
0 : 0
Chongqing Lifan
2nd Half
- 56:06
20'
Xiang Gao
38'
Zhe Shi
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
1
3
Corner Kicks
4
0
Counter Attacks
0
9
Cross Attacks
7
11
Fouls
8
10
Free Kicks
15
0
Goals
0
3
Goal Attempts
2
4
Offsides
2
50%
Ball Possession
50%
0
Red Cards
0
3
Goalkeeper Saves
1
2
Shots off Goal
3
1
Shots on Goal
3
1
Substitutions
1
10
Throwins
15
1
Medical Treatment
3
2
Yellow Cards
0
