27/08/20
15:00
China:
Super League - Super League Group B
Qingdao Huanghai
0 : 1
Hebei Zhongji
1st Half
- 38:20
0 - 1
Qiuming Wang
28'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
0
Blocked Shots
0
1
Corner Kicks
1
1
Counter Attacks
0
4
Cross Attacks
9
7
Fouls
3
5
Free Kicks
7
0
Goals
1
1
Goal Attempts
4
0
Offsides
2
30%
Ball Possession
70%
0
Red Cards
0
3
Goalkeeper Saves
2
3
Shots off Goal
0
2
Shots on Goal
4
1
Substitutions
0
7
Throwins
6
3
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
