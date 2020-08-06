Livescore Match Center
06/08/20
15:00
China:
Super League - Super League Group B
Qingdao Huanghai
0 : 0
Shanghai SIPG
1st Half
- 25:35
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
1
Corner Kicks
3
1
Counter Attacks
0
5
Cross Attacks
4
5
Fouls
6
6
Free Kicks
7
0
Goals
0
5
Goal Attempts
3
2
Offsides
0
36%
Ball Possession
64%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
2
Shots off Goal
3
0
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
7
Throwins
3
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
