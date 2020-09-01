Livescore Match Center
01/09/20
13:00
China:
Super League - Super League Group B
Qingdao Huanghai
0 : 3
Wuhan Zall
2nd Half
- 69:56
0 - 1
Jinghang Hu
7'
21'
Zheng Zou
0 - 2
Jinghang Hu
35'
66'
Yaki Yen
0 - 3
Jean Kouassi
67'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
3
2
Blocked Shots
0
1
Corner Kicks
1
1
Counter Attacks
1
15
Cross Attacks
14
12
Fouls
11
12
Free Kicks
12
0
Goals
3
6
Goal Attempts
6
0
Offsides
1
48%
Ball Possession
52%
0
Red Cards
0
3
Goalkeeper Saves
0
5
Shots off Goal
2
0
Shots on Goal
6
3
Substitutions
2
9
Throwins
12
1
Medical Treatment
0
2
Yellow Cards
0
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement