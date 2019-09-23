Livescore Match Center
23/09/19
20:00
Denmark:
Superligaen
Randers FC
2 : 1
AC Horsens
1st Half
- 36:12
0 - 1
Alexander Ludwig
12'
22'
Saba Lobzhanidze
1 - 1
25'
Ayo Simon Okosun (Own Goal)
2 - 1
Match Statistics
1
Assists
1
2
Blocked Shots
1
2
Corner Kicks
2
1
Counter Attacks
4
17
Cross Attacks
10
5
Fouls
3
4
Free Kicks
5
2
Goals
1
5
Goal Attempts
2
0
Offsides
1
53%
Ball Possession
47%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
0
1
Shots off Goal
3
1
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
2
Throwins
10
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
