Livescore Match Center
08/03/20
21:00
Denmark:
Superligaen
Randers FC
0 : 2
FC Midtjylland
Finished
6'
Tosin Kehinde
Paulinho
14'
0 - 1
Frank Onyeka
26'
28'
Emil Riis Jakobsen (Missed Penalty)
Jesper Hansen
28'
0 - 2
Evander Ferreira (pen)
44'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
3
Blocked Shots
1
3
Corner Kicks
6
1
Counter Attacks
2
36
Cross Attacks
27
10
Fouls
11
12
Free Kicks
11
0
Goals
2
7
Goal Attempts
8
1
Offsides
1
44%
Ball Possession
56%
0
Red Cards
0
3
Goalkeeper Saves
1
4
Shots off Goal
2
2
Shots on Goal
5
3
Substitutions
3
16
Throwins
18
0
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
2
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement