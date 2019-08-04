04/08/19
13:00
Denmark:
Superligaen
Randers FC
3 : 0
FC Nordsjaelland
2nd Half
- 59:39
13'
Marvin Egho
1 - 0
31'
Mads Aaquist (Own Goal)
2 - 0
45'
Andre Roemer
3 - 0
Abu Francis
57'
Match Statistics
2
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
1
5
Corner Kicks
7
2
Counter Attacks
0
12
Cross Attacks
13
7
Fouls
4
5
Free Kicks
8
3
Goals
0
10
Goal Attempts
1
1
Offsides
1
35%
Ball Possession
65%
0
Red Cards
0
4
Goalkeeper Saves
5
2
Shots off Goal
6
7
Shots on Goal
4
1
Substitutions
2
8
Throwins
15
6
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
