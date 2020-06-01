Livescore Match Center
01/06/20
15:00
Denmark:
Superligaen
Randers FC
0 : 0
Hobro
1st Half
- 30:08
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
1
2
Corner Kicks
2
0
Counter Attacks
0
10
Cross Attacks
11
2
Fouls
2
3
Free Kicks
3
0
Goals
0
2
Goal Attempts
5
1
Offsides
1
49%
Ball Possession
51%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
0
Shots off Goal
1
0
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
7
Throwins
5
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
