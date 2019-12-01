Livescore Match Center
01/12/19
14:00
Denmark:
Superligaen
Randers FC
1 : 0
Sonderjyske
1st Half
- 27:18
14'
Nikola Mirkovic (Own Goal)
1 - 0
Alexander Bah
17'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
3
Blocked Shots
2
4
Corner Kicks
1
2
Counter Attacks
1
18
Cross Attacks
9
3
Fouls
5
6
Free Kicks
4
1
Goals
0
3
Goal Attempts
2
1
Offsides
1
58%
Ball Possession
42%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
3
0
Shots off Goal
1
3
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
3
Throwins
8
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
