Livescore Match Center
12/03/20
22:00
Europe (UEFA):
Europa League - Final Stage
Rangers
0 : 1
Bayer Leverkusen
Half Time
20'
Glen Kamara
Kerem Demirbay
29'
0 - 1
Kai Havertz (pen)
37'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
0
0
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
0
5
Cross Attacks
6
4
Fouls
8
8
Free Kicks
4
0
Goals
1
4
Goal Attempts
3
0
Offsides
0
27%
Ball Possession
73%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
0
0
Shots off Goal
3
0
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
8
Throwins
16
0
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
1
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement