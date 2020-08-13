Livescore Match Center
13/08/20
22:00
Europe (UEFA):
Champions League - Final Stage
RB Leipzig
0 : 0
Atletico Madrid
1st Half
- 36:45
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
1
1
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
1
14
Cross Attacks
8
9
Fouls
2
3
Free Kicks
9
0
Goals
0
2
Goal Attempts
3
0
Offsides
1
58%
Ball Possession
42%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
0
2
Shots off Goal
1
0
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
10
Throwins
8
1
Medical Treatment
1
0
Yellow Cards
0
