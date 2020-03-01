Livescore Match Center
01/03/20
16:30
Germany:
Bundesliga
RB Leipzig
1 : 1
Bayer Leverkusen
Finished
Kerem Demirbay
24'
0 - 1
Leon Bailey
30'
32'
Patrik Schick
1 - 1
Jonathan Tah
39'
Moussa Diaby
90'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
1
2
Blocked Shots
4
8
Corner Kicks
5
2
Counter Attacks
1
23
Cross Attacks
19
3
Fouls
13
15
Free Kicks
7
1
Goals
1
5
Goal Attempts
8
4
Offsides
2
41%
Ball Possession
59%
0
Red Cards
0
5
Goalkeeper Saves
2
5
Shots off Goal
5
3
Shots on Goal
6
3
Substitutions
3
15
Throwins
16
0
Medical Treatment
3
0
Yellow Cards
3
