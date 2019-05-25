25/05/19
21:00
Germany:
DFB Pokal
RB Leipzig
0 : 2
Bayern Munich
2nd Half
- 80:25
0 - 1
Robert Lewandowski
29'
0 - 2
Kingsley Coman
78'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
1
Blocked Shots
1
5
Corner Kicks
4
2
Counter Attacks
2
13
Cross Attacks
16
9
Fouls
8
11
Free Kicks
9
0
Goals
2
9
Goal Attempts
8
0
Offsides
3
45%
Ball Possession
55%
0
Red Cards
0
5
Goalkeeper Saves
3
6
Shots off Goal
6
4
Shots on Goal
7
2
Substitutions
2
21
Throwins
23
3
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
