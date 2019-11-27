Livescore Match Center
27/11/19
23:00
Europe (UEFA):
Champions League - Group G
RB Leipzig
0 : 1
Benfica
2nd Half
- 48:15
0 - 1
Pizzi
20'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
1
2
Corner Kicks
3
0
Counter Attacks
0
24
Cross Attacks
5
3
Fouls
7
8
Free Kicks
6
0
Goals
1
4
Goal Attempts
5
3
Offsides
1
63%
Ball Possession
37%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
5
4
Shots off Goal
4
5
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
13
Throwins
6
0
Medical Treatment
1
0
Yellow Cards
0
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2019