20/06/20
16:30
Germany:
Bundesliga
RB Leipzig
0 : 1
Borussia Dortmund
2nd Half
- 51:48
21'
Patrik Schick
0 - 1
Erling Braut Haaland
30'
Giovanni Reyna
50'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
0
Blocked Shots
1
2
Corner Kicks
1
1
Counter Attacks
3
10
Cross Attacks
4
8
Fouls
4
7
Free Kicks
8
0
Goals
1
3
Goal Attempts
3
0
Offsides
3
39%
Ball Possession
61%
0
Red Cards
0
3
Goalkeeper Saves
2
2
Shots off Goal
3
2
Shots on Goal
4
2
Substitutions
0
8
Throwins
3
2
Medical Treatment
1
1
Yellow Cards
1
