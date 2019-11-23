Livescore Match Center
23/11/19
20:30
Germany:
Bundesliga
RB Leipzig
3 : 1
FC Koln
Half Time
22'
Timo Werner
1 - 0
32'
Emil Forsberg (pen)
2 - 0
37'
Konrad Laimer
3 - 0
3 - 1
Rafael Czichos
39'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
1
2
Blocked Shots
0
6
Corner Kicks
1
1
Counter Attacks
0
19
Cross Attacks
5
5
Fouls
5
10
Free Kicks
7
3
Goals
1
1
Goal Attempts
5
2
Offsides
5
71%
Ball Possession
29%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
2
4
Shots off Goal
1
5
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
10
Throwins
3
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
