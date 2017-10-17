|17/10/17
|20:45
|Europe (UEFA): Champions League - Group Stage
|RB Leipzig
|1 : 0
|FC Porto
|1st Half - 16:01
|Venue: Red Bull Arena.
Turf: Natural.
Capacity: 42,959.
Referee : Paolo Tagliavento (ITA).
Assistant referees : Riccardo Di Fiore (ITA) & Lorenzo Manganelli (ITA).
Fourth official : Fabiano Preti (ITA).
MATCH SUMMARY : European debutants Leipzig seeking their 1st win in UEFA competition. Leipzig drew 1-1 against Monaco in their opening home game. Porto triumphed 3-0 at Monaco on matchday 2.