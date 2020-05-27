Livescore Match Center
27/05/20
19:30
Germany:
Bundesliga
RB Leipzig
0 : 1
Hertha Berlin
1st Half
- 21:05
0 - 1
Marko Grujic
9'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
0
Blocked Shots
1
0
Corner Kicks
2
0
Counter Attacks
0
3
Cross Attacks
2
1
Fouls
4
5
Free Kicks
1
0
Goals
1
1
Goal Attempts
3
0
Offsides
1
58%
Ball Possession
42%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
1
0
Shots off Goal
1
1
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
1
0
Throwins
0
1
Medical Treatment
4
0
Yellow Cards
0
