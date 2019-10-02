Livescore Match Center
02/10/19
22:00
Europe (UEFA):
Champions League - Group G
RB Leipzig
0 : 2
Lyon
Finished
0 - 1
Memphis Depay
11'
43'
Amadou Haidara
54'
Dayot Upamecano
55'
Willi Orban
0 - 2
Martin Terrier
65'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
3
Blocked Shots
3
5
Corner Kicks
4
1
Counter Attacks
1
31
Cross Attacks
9
7
Fouls
6
9
Free Kicks
8
0
Goals
2
8
Goal Attempts
11
1
Offsides
3
54%
Ball Possession
46%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
4
8
Shots off Goal
6
5
Shots on Goal
2
3
Substitutions
3
18
Throwins
19
3
Medical Treatment
1
3
Yellow Cards
0
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2019