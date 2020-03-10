Livescore Match Center
10/03/20
22:00
Europe (UEFA):
Champions League - Final Stage
*
RB Leipzig
1 : 0
Tottenham
1st Half
- 16:38
First Leg. 1-0 agg. 2-0
10'
Marcel Sabitzer
1 - 0
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
2
Blocked Shots
0
1
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
3
Cross Attacks
0
5
Fouls
1
2
Free Kicks
6
1
Goals
0
0
Goal Attempts
3
1
Offsides
1
57%
Ball Possession
43%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
0
Shots off Goal
0
1
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
5
Throwins
8
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
