|08/03/18
|22:05
|Europe (UEFA): Europa League - Round 16
|RB Leipzig
|2 : 1
|Zenit Saint Petersburg
|Finished
|First leg.
Venue: Red Bull Arena.
Turf: Natural.
Capacity: 42,959.
Referee : Ovidiu Hategan (ROU).
Assistant referees : Octavian Sovre (ROU) & Sebastian Gheorghe (ROU).
Fourth official : Radu Ghinguleac (ROU).
MATCH SUMMARY : Leipzig face Russian opposition for 1st time. Hosts without a win in last 4 games. Zenit this seasons #UEL 20 goal top scorers. Suspended: Leandro Paredes (Zenit).
2nd leg on 15 March.