25/06/20
23:00
Spain:
LaLiga
Real Betis
0 : 0
Espanyol
Half Time
Pipa
10'
28'
Guido Rodriguez
Adria Pedrosa
35'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
2
Blocked Shots
2
1
Corner Kicks
2
0
Counter Attacks
1
12
Cross Attacks
9
9
Fouls
10
11
Free Kicks
10
0
Goals
0
3
Goal Attempts
7
1
Offsides
1
62%
Ball Possession
38%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
1
3
Shots off Goal
0
1
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
12
Throwins
12
1
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
2
