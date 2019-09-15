Livescore Match Center
15/09/19
22:00
Spain:
LaLiga
Real Betis
0 : 1
Getafe
Half Time
9'
Aissa Mandi
13'
Antonio Barragan
0 - 1
Jaime Mata (pen)
15'
23'
William Carvalho
0 - 1
25'
William Carvalho
Jason
36'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
3
4
Corner Kicks
4
0
Counter Attacks
0
15
Cross Attacks
11
5
Fouls
10
13
Free Kicks
8
0
Goals
1
2
Goal Attempts
2
3
Offsides
3
56%
Ball Possession
44%
1
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
1
0
Shots off Goal
3
1
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
9
Throwins
9
1
Medical Treatment
5
2
Yellow Cards
1
