15/06/20
23:00
Spain:
LaLiga
Real Betis
0 : 0
Granada CF
1st Half
- 26:51
23'
Edgar Gonzalez
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
3
Blocked Shots
1
3
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
1
10
Cross Attacks
2
2
Fouls
5
6
Free Kicks
2
0
Goals
0
1
Goal Attempts
2
0
Offsides
1
77%
Ball Possession
23%
0
Red Cards
0
3
Goalkeeper Saves
0
1
Shots off Goal
0
0
Shots on Goal
3
0
Substitutions
0
2
Throwins
2
0
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
0
