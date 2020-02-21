Livescore Match Center
21/02/20
22:00
Spain:
LaLiga
Real Betis
1 : 1
Mallorca
1st Half
- 23:55
0 - 1
Juan Hernandez
17'
19'
Sergio Canales (pen)
1 - 1
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
1
2
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
3
6
Cross Attacks
0
3
Fouls
5
6
Free Kicks
3
1
Goals
1
1
Goal Attempts
1
0
Offsides
1
72%
Ball Possession
28%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
1
2
Shots off Goal
1
2
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
3
Throwins
5
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
